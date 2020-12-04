Labor Group Accuses Google of Firing Workers

for Protesting Company, Union Organizing

HAVANA TIMES – The National Labor Relations Board has accused Google of illegally firing several workers. The employees were trying to organize a union or protest the company’s policies, reports Democracy Now. The NLRB also accused Google of interrogating and spying on its workers.

Additionally, part of the crackdown at Google targeted workers who organized protests over the company’s handling of sexual harassment allegations. Likewise, with Google’s work with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

