Living Planet Report Warns of “Devastating” Drop in Wildlife Populations 

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – A new report warns that some wild animal populations are declining on a “devastating” scale. The 2022 Living Planet Index finds populations of amphibians, birds, fish, mammals and reptiles that were tracked for the study have declined by an average of 69% since 1970.

The report’s authors note that populations of many species have increased over that time even as the biodiversity of animal species continued to plunge rapidly, due to the combined effects of habitat loss, overfishing, pollution and the climate crisis.

