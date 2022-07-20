Londoners Hold Climate Protest as Temperatures Approach 40°C

Image Credit: Twitter: @XRebellionUK

By Democracy Now

IHAVANA TIMES – In London, doctors and nurses with Extinction Rebellion on Monday placed stickers on the windows of JPM organ’s offices reading “in case of medical climate emergency break glass.” The activists then carefully broke the glass panes in an act of nonviolent civil disobedience.

In a statement, nurse Maggie Fay, who took part in the action, said, “The world is heating because of our use of fossil fuels and JP Morgan is funding this climate catastrophe. My code of conduct states that I must ‘Act without delay if [I] believe that there is a risk to patient safety or public protection.’ That danger is here and it is now.”

Read more news here on Havana Times