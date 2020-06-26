Louisiana Environmental Activists Charged with “Terrorizing” Oil & Gas Lobbyist

By Democracy Now

 

Photo: Louisiana Bucket Brigade

HAVANA TIMES – In Louisiana, two environmental activists fighting the construction of a major new plastics plant are facing felony charges for “terrorizing” an oil and gas lobbyist. Anne Rolfes and Kate McIntosh, who are members of the group Louisiana Bucket Brigade, turned themselves in on Thursday.

In December, the activists visited the home of an oil and gas lobbyist and left a box of plastic pellets, bits of plastic pollution found off the coast of Texas.

The action came as part of a campaign to halt plans by Formosa Plastics to build a new plant in St. James Parish, in an area known as Cancer Alley.



