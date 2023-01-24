Lula Fires Brazil’s Army Commander in Wake of January 8 Riots

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has fired the commander of Brazil’s Army, two weeks after the attempted coup and violent attack on government buildings in the capital Brasília by supporters of the far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Army General Júlio Cesar de Arruda is the highest-ranking of dozens of military officers removed by President Lula over their suspected involvement in the January 8 riots.

For a detailed look at events in Brasil we recommend the following New Yorker article: https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2023/01/30/after-bolsonaro-can-lula-remake-brazil

