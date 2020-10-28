Maduro Regime Arrests Activist Roland Carreno

Roland Carreno. Photo informe21.com

HAVANA TIMES – The Venezuelan government has arrested journalist and opposition activist Roland Carreno, the country’s attorney general confirmed late on Tuesday, days after the leader of Carreno’s party fled to Spain, reported dpa news.

Carreno, a coordinator for the Popular Will party, was detained for his “participation in conspiratorial plans against the democratic peace,” Tarek William Saab wrote on Twitter.

Popular Will said Carreno had been the victim of a “forced disappearance” on Monday. “Neither his family nor his lawyers know his whereabouts,” the party tweeted.

“[We have had] enough of the systematic persecution and forced disappearance of people,” the party said. “The regime continues to commit crimes against humanity by persecuting, kidnapping and torturing those who think differently.”

It later said more than 20 officials of President Nicolas Maduro’s government raided Carreno’s home on Tuesday evening.

The activist’s arrest comes after Popular Will’s national coordinator Leopoldo Lopez fled to Spain at the weekend. He had spent the previous year and a half in the Spanish embassy in Caracas after a failed opposition uprising.

