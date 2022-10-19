Marco Rubio and Val Demings Spar on Abortion, Guns in Lone Debate Ahead of Midterms

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Florida, Republican Senator Marco Rubio and his Democratic challenger, Congressmember Val Demings, faced off in their only debate ahead of November’s election. The candidates sparred over abortion, voting rights, foreign policy and guns, with Demings going after Rubio for his inaction on gun control.

Rep. Val Demings: “How long will you watch people being gunned down in first grade, fourth grade, high school, college, church, synagogue, a grocery store, a movie theater, a mall and a nightclub, and do nothing?”

