Martinelli to Remain in Panama, No Response from Nicaragua

Former Panamanian president Ricardo Martinelli. Photo: Roberto Cisneros / AFP

HAVANA TIMES – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported at midnight on Friday, April 4, that it has not received a response from Nicaraguan authorities regarding the transfer of former president Ricardo Martinelli to that country, according to a report by La Estrella de Panamá.

Given this situation, the newspaper reported that the period for safe-conduct was not extended, and the former president will remain in asylum at the Nicaraguan Embassy in Panama, where he has been sheltered since February 2024.

“As a result of the lack of response, despite having sent all the requested documentation through formal channels to the Nicaraguan government, the safe-conduct has expired,” the Foreign Ministry’s statement highlighted.

The Panamanian government emphasized in the statement that the lack of response from the Nicaraguan government does not affect the recognition of diplomatic asylum, which remains in force and will be respected by Panamanian authorities.

Martinelli was granted asylum by the Ortega-Murillo government after being sentenced to 10 years in prison for acts of corruption and being barred from running for president in the May 2024 elections.

Read more news here on Havana Times.