Mexican Authorities Attack Caravan of U.S.-Bound Asylum Seekers
HAVANA TIMES – In Mexico, a caravan of some 500 asylum seekers, including young children, was assaulted by Mexican authorities Saturday as the group made its way to Mexico City to demand expedited asylum proceedings. The caravan was mostly made up of people from Haiti, Central America, Cuba and Colombia, who’ve been blocked from leaving the southern state of Chiapas while their cases are processed. This is an asylum seeker from Nicaragua.
Cristian Galeano: “If we could live in our countries, we would not have come. If we were not oppressed, we would not have come from our countries. As you can see, most are young, poor people, people in need. We only want to work.”
2 thoughts on “Mexican Authorities Attack Caravan of U.S.-Bound Asylum Seekers”
Keep in mind that these migrants entered Mexico illegally and with no record that they are vaccinated or free of COVID. Also, “as the group made its way to Mexico City to demand expedited asylum proceedings”, they have no right to demand anything in a country they invaded. Illegal migration is not a right.
