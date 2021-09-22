Mexican Authorities Target Haitian Asylum Seekers Fleeing Dangerous Conditions in U.S.

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Mexican authorities have started violently apprehending and rounding up Haitian asylum seekers who left an unsafe makeshift encampment in Del Rio, Texas, to return to Mexico. It’s believed they may be sent to a massive immigrant detention camp in southern Mexico.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration continues its mass deportation of Haitian asylum seekers, expelling hundreds of them since Sunday without due process under the Trump-era Title 42 policy.

[Editor’s note: Many people believe the Haitians receive extremely harsh treatment in both the US and Mexico because of the color of their skin.]

