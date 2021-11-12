Mexican Indigenous Land Protector Irma Galindo Barrios Missing for Over 2 Weeks

Photo: La Voz de la Justicia

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Mexico, Indigenous communities are demanding the safe return of Irma Galindo Barrios, a Mixteca forest defender in the state of Oaxaca who’s been missing for over two weeks. Galindo Barrios is a leading voice denouncing illegal logging in the region. In 2019, she filed a complaint against illegal loggers to local authorities. Police did nothing. Instead, loggers in the area reportedly hired an armed group to burn her house down, as well as the homes of other Earth defenders in her community. She briefly fled but ultimately returned. Galindo Barrios was last seen alive on October 27.

