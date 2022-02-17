Mexican Journalists Interrupt Congress to Demand Justice for Assassinated Colleagues

HAVANA TIMES – In Mexico, journalists disrupted a session of Congress to denounce the assassinations of five reporters since the start of the year and to call for an end to impunity for killers. Protesters also held a minute of silence in honor of their slain colleagues. This is journalist Jose Reveles.

José Reveles: “The only way for these crimes not to be repeated is exemplary punishment for the culprits, be it hitmen, intellectuals, politicians in office or businessmen. Let them know that killing a journalist has a cost.”

