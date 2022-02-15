Mexican Media Workers Demand End to Impunity for Murderers

HAVANA TIMES – In Mexico, members of the media took to the streets across the country for a second round of massive protests in response to ongoing murders of Mexican journalists. Five journalists have been assassinated in just the first six weeks of 2022: José Luis Gamboa, Margarito Martínez Esquivel, Heber López Vásquez, Lourdes Maldonado López and Roberto Toledo Barrera. Heber López is the latest victim, killed in the southern state of Oaxaca just last week. A vigil was held in their memory in Mexico City.

Jaime Guerrero: “We journalists would like to see the federal and state governments show solidarity with the press. But instead, we see indifference and, in some cases, direct attacks.” Read more news here on Havana Times