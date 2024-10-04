Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Issues Formal Apology for 1968 Student Massacre

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Mexico’s newly inaugurated president has issued an historic apology for the Tlatelolco massacre. It was October 2, 1968, when hundreds of students were gunned down by soldiers as they held peaceful protests on the eve of the Mexico City Olympic Games. On Wednesday, as one of her first official acts, President Claudia Sheinbaum signed a decree apologizing for the massacre 56 years ago.

President Claudia Sheinbaum: “Personally, to me, this is an obligation today. I’ve said on other occasions that I’m a daughter of the 1968 movement. My mother participated in the student movement; she was a professor at the Instituto Politécnico Nacional. She participated throughout the whole movement as a professor and helping students.”

