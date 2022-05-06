Mexico Agrees to Receive More Cuban and Nicaraguan Asylum Seekers Expelled by US

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Mexican authorities have reportedly agreed to take back more Cuban and Nicaraguan migrants expelled by the United States under Title 42, a Trump-era public health order that has been used to block nearly 2 million people arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border from seeking asylum — a violation of international law.

In more immigration news, former Defense Secretary Mark Esper writes in a new book that in 2020, then-President Trump asked if the U.S. military could “shoot missiles into Mexico to destroy the drug labs.” Esper also reveals that White House senior adviser Stephen Miller asked the Pentagon to send a quarter-million U.S. troops to the Mexico border.

