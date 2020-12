Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Mexico has approved emergency use of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, with plans to inoculate 125,000 people by the end of the month. Mexico has recorded more than 1.25 million COVID-19 cases and more than 114,000 deaths.

Meanwhile in Europe, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands announced tough new lockdown measures over the holidays as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Italy’s leaders are reportedly considering a nationwide lockdown from Christmas Eve until January 2.

Read more news here on Havana Times.