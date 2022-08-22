Mexico Arrests Former Attorney General over Massacre of 43 Students in Ayotzinapa

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Mexico’s former attorney general has been arrested on charges related to the disappearance of 43 students in Ayotzinapa eight years ago. Murillo Karam, who served as Mexico’s attorney general from 2012 to 2015, was arrested on Friday, a day after a truth commission formed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the students’ disappearance was a “crime of the state.” Mexican authorities also issued over 80 other arrest warrants. Those facing charges include 20 military commanders and troops who were from battalions in the city of Iguala. Charges have also been filed against local officials, police officers and members of the drug cartel Guerreros Unidos.

Read more news here on Havana Times