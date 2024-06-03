Mexico Elects Claudia Sheinbaum, Its First Woman President

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Claudia Sheinbaum has made history, becoming the first woman and first Jewish person elected as president of Mexico. Sheinbaum is a climate scientist and the former mayor of Mexico City. She is a close ally of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has been credited with lifting millions of Mexicans out of poverty. Preliminary results show Sheinbaum received at least 58% of the vote, easily defeating her closest rival, Xochitl Galvez. Sheinbaum addressed supporters in Mexico City.

President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum: “I didn’t get here on my own. We, women, all got here together. Our female heroes who created the nation, our female ancestors, our mothers, our daughters, our grandmothers, I congratulate all the Mexicans that, by participating in the election, demonstrated that Mexico is a democratic country with peaceful elections.”

Mexico’s election was marred by violence. At least 38 candidates were assassinated during the campaign. In the western state of Michoacán, a candidate for mayor in the town of Cuitzeo, Israel Delgado Vega, was shot dead just hours before voting began.

