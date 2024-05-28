Mexico Faces Water Shortages as Another Heat Wave Sends Temperatures Soaring
HAVANA TIMES – Mexico is now experiencing its third heat wave of the year. Temperatures as high as 113 degrees Fahrenheit (45 C.) are forecast for today across at least two-thirds of the country. This comes as water has emerged as a key issue in next Sunday’s elections. Mexico City residents have been forced to ration water for months due to a worsening drought that could leave as many as 22 million people without access to water. Officials warn reserves could run dry as soon as late June.