Condemns US Blockade

Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The Mexican government is sending two boatloads of food and medical supplies to Cuba, including oxygen tanks, needles and syringes.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has denounced “catastrophic” US sanctions on Cuba that he says triggered an economic crisis on the island and a massive shortage of resources during the pandemic, leading to recent unrest.

