Mexico to Arrest Soldiers over Disappeared Students

By Democracy Now

Photo: Democracy Now

In Mexico, authorities are bringing criminal charges against military soldiers for the first time in the ongoing investigation into the 2014 disappearance and likely massacre of 43 students

Mexican authorities announced Tuesday they have issued at least 25 arrest warrants against suspects believed to be the “material and intellectual authors of the disappearance,” including a former head of the federal police.

Families of the disappeared students have long maintained the military was involved in the mass abduction.

