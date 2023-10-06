Mexico’s AMLO Rejects Border Wall as US Plans New Deportation Flights to Venezuela

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Attorney General Merrick Garland were in Mexico City Thursday meeting with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who condemned the border wall.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador: “This authorization for the construction of the wall is a step backward. It doesn’t solve the problem. It doesn’t solve the problem. We have to address the causes.”

Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas announced the U.S. will resume deportation flights directly to Venezuela, threatening Venezuelan asylum seekers with harsher consequences if they cross the U.S.-Mexico border. For years the U.S. government did not regularly deport Venezuelans because of tensions between Washington and Caracas. Thousands continue to flee Venezuela due to an economic catastrophe that’s been largely worsened by U.S. sanctions.

