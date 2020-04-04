Mini-Marathon Begins Easter Party Week in Nicaragua

HAVANA TIMES – According to acting president Rosario Murillo, and health authorities, Nicaragua is the virtually Coronavirus free place to be during Easter Week that officially begins on Sunday April 5th.

On Friday a mini marathon was held in the capital in one more effort to show that life is “normal” in the Central American country, already in severe recession following the Police and paramilitary repression following the April 2018 rebellion.

While Daniel Ortega and his all-powerful First Lady/VP remain hunkered down at their El Carmen bunker with their family, far from the public eye, Murillo continues to organize large public gatherings and promote tourism.

Murillo believes Nicaragua’s health system is even better than that of its advisors from Cuba where 288 positive cases are reported and over 3,600 persons are hospitalized.

Cuba closed down its borders to foreign visitors in late March as well as schools while Nicaragua is still open for business and hoping to attract foreign and national tourists to fairs, beaches and other sports and recreational activities. Schools also remained open up to the long Easter vacation and are set to resume on April 20.

While Nicaragua’s neighbors and most of the world are shut down with airports closed you can still fly to Managua if you can get to Mexico City, whose government has also taken the Covid-19 outbreak less seriously than most Latin American countries.