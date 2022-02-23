Mining Companies, Foreign Investors Driving Destruction of Amazon, Violation of Indigenous Rights

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Rights groups in Brazil say British, Canadian, U.S., Brazilian and Peruvian mining companies are planning to expand operations in the Brazilian Amazon. A new report from Amazon Watch and the Association of Brazil’s Indigenous Peoples says international investors have poured $54 billion into eight large mining companies, and specifically calls out U.S.-based investors BlackRock, Vanguard and Capital Group, who have provided almost $15 billion in financing for mining companies with a history of Indigenous rights violations and toxic pollution.

The report also identified thousands of pending mining permits that would intensify deforestation on a combined area of Indigenous lands as large as the size of England, if approved by Brazil’s mining agency.

