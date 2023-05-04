Montana Imposes New Restrictions on Abortion Access

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Montana’s Republican governor has signed several bills severely curtailing the right to an abortion. One bill directly conflicts with a 1999 Montana Supreme Court ruling that the state Constitution’s privacy clause guarantees the right to an abortion. Other legislation would require abortion providers to track more paperwork, and requires pregnant people to submit to an ultrasound before getting an abortion.

Planned Parenthood of Montana president Martha Fuller said in response, “By adding unnecessary and burdensome red tape to a safe and legal medical procedure, these politicians have made clear that it was never about our health and safety. It was always about undermining our personal freedom and shaming people who seek abortions.”

