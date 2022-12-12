Moscow Court Imprisons Critic for Condemning Russian Violence in Ukraine

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – A Russian court sentenced prominent Kremlin critic Ilya Yashin to over eight years in prison for spreading “fake news,” after he spoke out in April about suspected Russian war crimes in the Ukrainian town of Bucha. Yashin’s lawyer said they would appeal the verdict.

Maria Eysmont: “The prosecutors haven’t proven that the information conveyed was a lie or that it was deliberately wrongful, or that his motivation, as they say, was political hatred.”

