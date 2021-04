as Health Deteriorates Following COVID Diagnosis

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Pennsylvania, imprisoned journalist Mumia Abu-Jamal is scheduled to have heart surgery today after he was rushed to the hospital with chest pains.

Abu-Jamal suffers from several preexisting conditions and lost over 30 pounds in March, after becoming ill with COVID-19 in the Mahanoy State Correctional Institution.

Read more news here on Havana Times.