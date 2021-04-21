Mumia Abu-Jamal Undergoes Successful Heart Surgery

Advocates Continue to Call for His Release

Mumia Abu-Jamal. Photo: peoplesdispatch.org

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Supporters of imprisoned African American journalist and activist Mumia Abu-Jamal say he underwent successful heart surgery Monday. Abu-Jamal got COVID-19 last month and was diagnosed with congestive heart failure, which he attributed to medical neglect and prison conditions.

Advocates are demanding he not be shackled to his hospital bed, and continue to call for his release. Abu-Jamal is 66 years old and has been in prison for nearly 40 years.

