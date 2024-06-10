Native American Political Prisoner Leonard Peltier Faces High-Stakes Parole Hearing

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – A parole hearing is being held today for the imprisoned Native American activist Leonard Peltier, who has been jailed since 1977. Amnesty International has urged the U.S. Parole Commission to grant the 79-year-old parole on humanitarian grounds.

Peltier, who was a member of the American Indian Movement, was convicted of involvement in the killing of two FBI agents at the Pine Ridge Reservation, but he has long maintained his innocence. Supporters of Peltier fear today’s hearing could be his last chance to secure freedom. This is his first full parole hearing in 15 years.

Read more news here on Havana Times.