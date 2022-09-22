Nearly 1,400 Arrested as Antiwar Protests Erupt Across Russia

Antiwar protestors were arrested in mass.

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Russia, protests erupted in Moscow, Saint Petersburg and at least three dozen other cities Wednesday after President Vladimir Putin announced plans to mobilize 300,000 additional troops to fight in Ukraine.

In Moscow, demonstrators chanting “Nyet voinye!” or “No to war!” were met by officers in riot gear, who dragged them into police buses. A Russian human rights monitor says similar scenes played out across 38 Russian cities as police arrested nearly 1,400 people Wednesday.

