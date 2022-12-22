Netanyahu Finalizes Deal to Form Israel’s Most Extremist Government Yet

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday he has formed a new coalition government, just minutes ahead of a deadline and following weeks of negotiations. It’s the most far-right government in Israeli history. Netanyahu and his Likud party will rule alongside leaders from the ultranationalist Religious Zionism Party and Jewish Power party, confirming fears the rights of Palestinians in the Occupied Territories and Arabs living in Israel will be further eroded.

Russian President Putin called Netanyahu earlier today to congratulate him. Netanyahu told Putin that he hopes a way will be found as soon as possible to end the war with Ukraine.

