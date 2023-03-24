Netanyahu Shielded from Charges as Protests Rage Against Far-Right Judicial Reforms

Protests continue in Israel against laws to weaken the judiciary.

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Israel passed a law Thursday to shield Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from removal as he faces a corruption trial and massive protests against anti-democratic reforms to disempower Israel’s judiciary. Dozens of protesters were arrested Thursday during more massive nationwide protests, designed to bring Israel to a standstill, while Israel’s attorney general said in a letter earlier today the plan to gut the justice system is illegal. Netanyahu is meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the U.K. today. As he arrived at 10 Downing Street, Netanyahu was greeted by protester jeers and calls of “shame” and “traitor.”

Meanwhile, another Palestinian was killed Thursday, as Ramadan was starting, by Israeli forces during a raid in the occupied West Bank. Twenty-five-year-old Amir Abu Khadijeh is at least the 85th Palestinian to be killed by Israel in 2023.

