New German Gov. Moves to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Germany’s new coalition government has moved to legalize recreational use of marijuana. A deal among the Social Democratic Party, Free Democratic Party and Greens would see the creation of a regulated market for the adult sale and use of cannabis.

The plan also calls for broader drug policy harm reduction programs, like allowing people to test illicit drugs for contaminants without facing criminal penalties. If the deal is approved, Germany will become the world’s largest market for marijuana. Among European nations, only Malta currently allows for the recreational use of marijuana.

