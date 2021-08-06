New Guatemalan Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Accused of Protecting the Corrupt

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Guatemala, a new anti-corruption prosecutor has been appointed following the abrupt firing last month of Juan Francisco Sandoval, who was forced to flee the country. The new appointee has been accused of prosecuting Guatemala’s political opposition and of protecting the corrupt elite.

This comes as protests continued across the country this week demanding the resignation of right-wing President Alejandro Giammattei and Guatemala’s attorney general.

