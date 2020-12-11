New Hampshire House Speaker Dies of COVID-19

After Close Contact with Fellow Republicans

The New Hamphshire House Speaker had refused to take precautions.

HAVANA TIMES – New Hampshire state House Speaker Dick Hinch, a Republican, died of COVID-19 on Wednesday, reported Democracy Now. His death came one week after he was sworn in as New Hampshire’s top lawmaker at a December 2 ceremony. The event was attended by several Republican lawmakers who revealed just one day prior that they’d tested positive for coronavirus after attending an indoor meeting in late November where many people refused to wear masks.

Furthermore, New Hampshire state representative and ophthalmologist William Marsh blasted fellow Republicans. “Those in our caucus who refused to take precautions are responsible for Dick Hinch’s death.” New Hampshire Republican Governor Chris Sununu also criticized members of his own party Thursday.

Gov. Chris Sununu: “You don’t wear a mask and social distance just for yourself; you do it for those you’re surrounding yourself with. And for those who are out there doing just the opposite just to make some sort of bizarre political point, it’s horribly irresponsible. It really is. And it has horrible consequences.”

