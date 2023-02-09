Nicaragua: “Banished, but free!” Prominent Figures React

to the news about the political prisoners

The list of the political prisoners includes a number of priests. Photo from archives.

International organizations and prominent figures hail with joy the release of the political prisoners.

By Confidencial

HAVANA TIMES – International organizations and prominent Nicaraguans in exile reacted with surprise and joy to the sudden release into exile of 222 political prisoners. The released prisoners were flown to the United States in the early hours of February 9, 2022, with no prior notice.

The Race and Equality Institute posted on their Twitter page that they were celebrating “with emotion and hope the liberation” of the 222 Nicaraguan political prisoners. They added: “We firmly maintain our commitment to continue fighting for the liberation of the rest of those who are unjustly imprisoned.”

Nicaraguan writer Sergio Ramirez also expressed his joy at the release of the political prisoner who were “unjustly tried and sentenced, in jails where they never should have been sent. (…) They’re going into exile, but they’re heading towards freedom,” Ramirez, also in exile, stated.

For her part, Paula Maria Bertol, former Argentine ambassador to the Organization of American States, wrote on Twitter: “It’s proof that these people were being unjustly held prisoner, in violation of their human rights. I hope they can soon return home to their families.”

Writer Gioconda Belli called it “a day of mixed emotions,” regarding the release of the political prisoners. “The liberation offered them meant forcibly leaving their country. They were stripped of their political rights forever,” she noted.

“The Ortega-Murillo regime can’t be magnanimous, of course., They offend and mistreat with the weapons left to them. However, I believe that, as human beings, the prisoners will be with their families and recovering from the psychological and physical wounds of these months,” she wrote on her Twitter account.

