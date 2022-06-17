Nicaragua Eliminates PCR Test for Vaccinated Travelers

as a requirement to enter the country

Passengers coming into the Managua, Nicaragua airport.

The new provision establishes that from now on travelers will only have to present their vaccination card with a complete schedule to enter

By Confidencial

HAVANA TIMES – As of this Thursday, June 16, it will no longer be necessary to present a negative PCR test for covid-19, as a migratory requirement to enter Nicaragua, announced the Ministry of Health. The measure applies for travelers with a completed vaccination record.

Likewise, the Civil Aeronautics Institute said the requirement for air crew members and passengers to show a negative test was also removed.

According to the press release signed by the Minister of Health, Martha Reyes, people who do not have a complete vaccination schedule must still present a negative test for covid-19 within 72 hours from taking the sample until entering the country.

With this resolution, Nicaragua joins the rest of the Central American and North American countries in repealing this measure, since it was the only one in the region that kept it in force.

El Salvador was the first country in Central America to eliminate PCR tests as a migratory requirement and this year Guatemala, Honduras, Belize, Costa Rica and Panama joined, nations that now request only the card or proof of vaccination from travelers.

In Nicaragua, the immigration health requirement was imposed on July 14, 2020, and was the only mandatory prevention measure established by the Ortega-Murillo government, to contain and control the transmission of the disease. However, this has been used by the regime as an excuse to deny entry to foreigners and “unwelcome” nationals into the country.

The last known case was that of the Nicaraguan journalist Tifani Roberts, who one day before the requirement was rescinded was denied entry into the country because Minsa did not accept her PCR test.

“Dear passenger: The proof of your test sent was not accepted by the Nicaraguan authorities. Your entry into Nicaragua has not been authorized by the Nicaraguan immigration authorities. You will not be allowed to board. Please contact the Nicaraguan Embassy,” stated the email received by Roberts from Avianca Airlines.

