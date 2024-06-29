Nicaraguan University Alliance Seeks Pressure on Ortega

calls for sanctions against the army and an end to financing for the regime

Young members of the Nicaraguan opposition, organized as the Nicaraguan University Alliance.

By 100% Noticias

HAVANA TIMES – In a statement addressed to the 54th General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS), the Nicaraguan University Alliance (AUN) demanded more sanctions against the Nicaraguan Army, which has become a repressive organ of the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo.

“We will continue to advocate for implementation of sanctions against the Army and other entities and individuals complicit with the regime; the monitoring of international loans to Nicaragua and the suspension of all financing to the dictatorship. We also support the realization of immediate visits to the Nicaraguan prisons, and we continue to press for the release of the political prisoners,” states the exiled organization’s pronouncement, issued within the framework of the OAS Assembly in Paraguay.

According to the organization, these meetings of the international organization touched on priority issues for Nicaragua, including the regime’s repressive actions against Nicaraguans inside and outside the country, the critical situation of political prisoners, and the repressive techniques the Nicaraguan rulers were implementing.

The exiled students’ organization welcomed the latest OAS declaration regarding Nicaragua, which they consider to be a crucial step forward in the struggle for democracy.

“This document, endorsed by 32 member countries, demands the immediate release of political prisoners and an end to persecution, both political and religious. The resolution also addresses the need to restore democratic institutions and to allow for the safe return of exiles,” note the student organization.

Space for denunciation

The University Alliance reported that it held multiple meetings with ambassadors and representatives. “We delivered a letter and report signed by seven youth organizations and seven former political prisoners, which was well received by the permanent representatives who echoed our demands in the OAS Assembly,” they explained.

According to AUN, the latest declaration of the General Assembly is a significant step that reinforces the commitment of the member states to justice and freedom in Nicaragua.

“The resolution demands concrete and coordinated actions to put an end to the human rights violations perpetrated by the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo. We will continue to promote…the establishment of independent working groups to monitor the crisis provoked by the [Nicaraguan government’s] policy of forced exile,” they state in their communiqué.

Likewise, the youth leaders are advocating for decisive action on the part of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“[We’re asking them] to receive and process the demands, in order to move forward with the search for justice and the protection of the victims. Only with a coordinated and firm response can we ensure that justice is done and the fundamental rights of all Nicaraguans are protected,” was their call to action for the international community.

“We will continue to work for the release of political prisoners and the restoration of fundamental rights, as well as to ensure accountability for the crimes committed by the regime,” declared the members of the Nicaraguan University Alliance.

