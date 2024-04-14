Nicaraguans in Exile Commemorate their April 2018 Rebellion

Exiled Nicaraguans in Costa Rica’s “Plaza de la Democracia” gathered on February 9, 2023, to celebrate the release of 222 Nicaraguan political prisoners.

Marches, demonstrations, and artistic and religious presentations form part of the commemorative activities in Costa Rica, the USA and Europe.

By Katherine Estrada Tellez (Confidencial)

HAVANA TIMES – Nicaraguan migrants and exiles now living in different countries are preparing marches, demonstrations, and both artistic and religious presentations to commemorate the sixth anniversary of Nicaragua’s April Rebellion.

The principal activities are scheduled for this weekend, April 13th and 14th. Some events will be broadcast live on the Jornada 6to Abril Facebook page.

The Nicas Migrantes [“Nica Migrants”] section of Confidencial has compiled a list of the events different Nicaraguan groups in exile have organized outside the country.

In Costa Rica

Many Nicaraguan exiles forced to flee the Ortega-Murillo regime’s political persecution and threats of prison and death reside in Costa Rica.

The commemorations in that country began on Sunday, April 7, when several Nicaraguan opposition groups held artistic presentations in San Jose’s Morazan Park. They also demanded the freedom of all political prisoners in Nicaragua.

The April Mothers Association (AMA) has organized a commemorative Mass, to be held at noon on Sunday, April 14, in the San Isidro Labrador Church, located in the Vazquez de Coronado canton of Costa Rica. The religious celebration will be held under the banner: “Freedom, truth, justice and democracy.” Following the Mass, AMA will read a proclamation, and a cultural event will take place.

That same Sunday, Nicaraguan singer-songwriter Luis Enrique Mejía Godoy will offer a concert and art exhibition at Esfera, located in the Desamparados, district of Alajuela. The activity will begin at 4:00 p.m. with an admission fee of 14,000 colones (US $28).

On Tuesday, April 16, a press conference will be held as part of the commemorative activities. The event will take place at 9:30 am in Room 609, on the sixth floor of the Social Sciences Building of the University of Costa Rica. The organizers invite all Nicaraguans exiled in the country to participate in person, while organizations and Nicaraguans in other countries can join the live broadcast on the “Jornada 6to Abril” Facebook page.

On Thursday, April 18, at 6 p.m., the theater collective Las Troyanas will present La Razon Blindada [“Armored Reason”] which addresses the cruel and degrading treatment the political prisoners suffer in Nicaragua.

On Friday, April 19 at 5:00 p.m., Nicaraguan writer Arquimedes Gonzalez will present his recent novel Atardecer en Venecia [“Sunset in Venice”] at the University of Costa Rica. This is the second volume of a trilogy that began with Como esperando abril [“Like Waiting for April”], which gives a partial history of Nicaragua’s April Rebellion. Those who wish to attend must register in advance at this link.

The Central American Department of the University of Costa Rica will present a forum on Friday, April 19 entitled: “Nicaragua six years after that April: balances and perspectives.” Participants will include Elvira Cuadra, director of the Center for Central American Transdisciplinary Studies (Cetcam); Umanzor Lopez Baltodano, attorney and political scientist; activist and human rights defender Engels Sequeira Sevilla; and the Costa Rican political scientist and sociologist Carolina Ovares. The event will take place at 5 p.m. in the Audiovisual Room of the University’s Social Sciences Building.

On Sunday, April 21, the Red de Mujeres Pinoleras [“Network of Nica Women”] will hold its 32nd Fair next to San Jose’s Plaza de la Democracia beginning at 9:00 a.m. These fairs are events where Nicaraguan migrants and exiles offer their food and craft products.

After the fair, the central event to commemorate the April Rebellion will be held in the same place, including a free concert offered by Nicaraguan musicians.

Activities in the USA

The Nicaraguan diaspora in the United States has prepared a series of events for Sunday, April 21. There will be a Mass at the Santa Agatha Church, located in Miami, Florida, followed by a march from Ruben Dario Park, with the slogan: “For those who cannot.” The organizers wish to honor those who died as a result of the violent repression the Ortega regime unleashed against those seeking freedom in Nicaragua.

In Los Angeles, Nicaraguans have invited their compatriots to participate in a march for Nicaragua on Sunday, April 21, starting at 10:00 a.m. Marchers should gather at 565 S. Hill St. in the city center of Los Angeles.

Nicaraguans in Chicago, Illinois, will gather on Saturday, April 27, in the San Miguel Arcangel Hall of the San Arnulfo Romero Church to commemorate six years of the April civic struggle with a concert by Nicaraguan singer-songwriter Carlos Mejía Godoy. Admission costs $40.

The Nicaraguans in Exile organization and the Association of Nicaraguans in Indianapolis invite those living in this Indiana city to a commemoration on May 5, with a rally in the Casa Blanca room, located on Georgetown Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46254. The activity will begin with a vehicle caravan at 10:00 a. m., followed by a commemorative event at 12:00.

There’ll be cultural activities, a tribute to the victims, and an exhibition of Blue and White euphoria. “We’ll have the presence of prominent personalities, including representatives of the Catholic Church, exiles, former political prisoners, and members of the diaspora who are directly involved in the struggle and have shown tireless support for Nicaragua,” detailed Rudy Siles, one of organizers.

Commemorations in European countries

The organization “SOS – Nicaragua-Madrid has called for a demonstration to be held on Sunday, April 21 from 4 – 6 p.m., at the Puerta del Sol Plaza in Madrid. “Everyone is invited to come together in commemoration of six years of civic struggle, and to offer homage to the heroes and martyrs, as well as call on the international community for support. We will be thanking the Spanish government for offering to grant Spanish citizenship to the 220 banished former political prisoners, and we’ll be asking them to continue demonstrating their solidarity,” stated Meyling Duarte, coordinator of the organization.

Meanwhile, in Ultrecht, the Netherlands, there’ll be a panel with Nicaraguan refugee activists on Friday, April 19 from 7 – 9 p.m.

