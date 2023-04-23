Nicaraguans in Los Angeles Commemorate the April Rebellion

Nicaraguans march in Los Angeles, California, United States. | Photo: Courtesy Yunova Acosta.

Protesters denounce human rights violations in Nicaragua and ask for support from the international community to restore democracy

By Confidencial

HAVANA TIMES -The Nicaraguan community in Los Angeles, California, marched through the main avenues in the downtown, to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the April Rebellion, in addition to denouncing human rights violations in Nicaragua and demanding freedom, justice and the restoration of democracy in the country.

The demonstration, organized by a group of Nicaraguans in the United States, brought together political leaders, released from prison and banished by the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, such as Felix Maradiaga, Max Jerez, Alex Hernandez, Samantha Jiron, Kevin Solís, Medardo Mairena and Freddie Navas.

Dozens of protesters, including exiles and members of the diaspora, waved their country’s blue and white flag, sang the national anthem and shouted slogans such as: “Democracy yes, dictatorship no”, “Freedom for political prisoners” and “Long live Free Nicaragua!”

Rural leader and former political prisoner Medardo Mairena said this weekend’s demonstration is a sign that “the fight does not expire” and that “Nicaraguans continue to thirst for justice.”

Student leader and former political prisoner, Max Jerez, urged those present to continue raising their voices “for those who cannot do so in Nicaragua” and assured them that “we will continue with you demanding freedom for political prisoners and freedom for Nicaragua.”

Along the same lines, the former presidential candidate and released political prisoner, Félix Maradiaga, stated in a live broadcast that “we march for those who cannot march” in Nicaragua and that the Nicaraguan community in different parts of the world continues to show “solidarity with the political prisoners” and “commitment in the fight for justice” in the country.

Nicaraguans make their presence felt around the world

In the context of the fifth anniversary of the April Rebellion, Nicaraguans from the diaspora and exile have held masses, fairs, sit-ins, and marches in countries with a large Nicaraguan community such as Spain, the United States, Costa Rica, and Canada.

Until now, the largest concentration took place on April 16th in Miami, Florida, where the Nicaraguan community first marched along the main tourist routes of the city and then held a second demonstration from the Santa Agatha temple —currently presided by the auxiliary bishop of Managua, Silvio Jose Baez— to the Ruben Dario park.

Also in Costa Rica, a group of Nicaraguan women held the Pinolera de Abril Fair last weekend. At the event, they exhibited photographs of women during the 2018 protests, the failed national dialogue and of the political prisoners of the Nicaraguan regime.

In Spain, the Nicaraguan community demonstrated on the night of Saturday, April 15. A group of compatriots gathered in the Plaza de España, in Zaragoza, where they projected short videos on the sociopolitical situation in Nicaragua and demanded justice and freedom for the more than forty political prisoners of the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo.

In addition, a group of Nicaraguans in Toronto, Canada, held a sit-in to denounce the human rights violations committed by the Ortega regime and demand freedom for political prisoners.

Stepped up repression in Nicaragua

Meanwhile, in the interior of the country, the Ortega y Murillo regime intensified the repression during the first 21 days of April 2023. A total of 39 opponents have been kidnapped, more than double the 14 it imprisoned in the entire month of 2022. Of the recent detainees, 30 remain in prison, without being brought before the judicial authorities, without access to a defense and incommunicado with their families; the remaining nine were released.

This April has been “more intense” compared to last year, commented a source from the Blue and White Monitoring group, who “does not rule out that the situation will worsen” by the end of this month.

According to the organization, the total number of incidents related to human rights violations in April 2022 were 253. These cases included harassment, threats, attacks, territorial control; however, this year the pace has been faster and they already register 195.

The source warned that if the crackdown continues at the pace set by Easter week, the data for April 2022 “could easily be exceeded.”

