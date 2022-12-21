Nicaraguans in Texas Strive to Keep Helping Migrants

Campaign to raise funds for their volunteer humanitarian work

The organization provides follow-up and accompaniment to the Nicaraguan migrant population, but this year, “they have exceeded their ability to help”

By La Prensa

HAVANA TIMES – The humanitarian organization Texas Nicaraguan Community is promoting a fundraiser to continue accompanying the Nicaraguan migrant population arriving in the United States. The board makes known that it does not have the resources to continue supporting the people, so its alternative was to carry out a campaign through its Facebook page.

“This collection is to continue with the humanitarian work that we are carrying out. There are no resources, and the requests are many. You can give whatever you want, every dollar counts”, stated the organization.

The collection has a goal of five thousand dollars and people can donate, either through Facebook —entering the collection link, the “Donate” button will appear on the upper right side—, or by bank transfer. For this second option, you can consult the number +1 (281) 704-9881.

The Texas Nicaraguan Community is an organization that was created in 2019, when there was a surging Nicaraguan immigrant population, after the outbreak of the sociopolitical crisis in April 2018. Since then, they have monitored and accompanied extreme cases, but this 2022 the wave of migration of compatriots has saturated the work of the volunteer team, as well as the self-managed economic resources.

A year of high demand

One of the members of the group’s board of directors stated that this year “aid expectations were exceeded” due to the massive migration of Nicaraguans to the United States.

“Unfortunately, we are telling people that we do not have relief funds,” the source told LA PRENSA.

The board member pointed out that the organization does not have a fixed donor or sponsor, so the funds it manages are its own; that is, they are obtained through sales or other personal activities.

“The last fund we have right now is for translations, when the translations (of the migrant’s documents) are made, and print copies delivered to them. Funds for clothing, transportation, food are no longer there,” added the activist.

Volunteer work

The team is divided into humanitarian areas, migration accompaniment, and humanitarian emergencies in Mexico. It has a support team or volunteers both in the United States and in Nicaragua.

From 2018 to date, they handled 700 cases of asylum applications from Nicaraguans in the United States. Likewise, it provides free training on migration issues and conducts field work, as well as information campaigns.

