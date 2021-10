By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature will be awarded to Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah. The Nobel Committee cited his “uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents.” Gurnah is the first Black African writer to win a Nobel Prize since Wole Soyinka in 1986.

