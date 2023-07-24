Nova Scotia Inundated with 3 Months’ Worth of Rain; Washington Wildfire Tops 52,000 Acres

Photo: Tyler Ford

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Canada, authorities in Nova Scotia say the region was deluged in less than 24 hours with the amount of rain it typically gets in three months. Here in the U.S., the Newell Road wildfire in Washington’s Klickitat County grew to nearly 52,000 acres Sunday, prompting evacuations. Authorities say the fire threatens farms, crops and livestock, as well as solar and wind farms and a natural gas pipeline. If it continues to grow, it could also threaten the Yakama Indian Reservation.

