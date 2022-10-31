Oldest Gitmo Prisoner Is Freed After 18 Years Behind Bars Without Charge

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The oldest prisoner held at Guantanamo Bay has been released after nearly two decades. 75-year-old Saifullah Paracha returned to his family in Pakistan Saturday. He was never charged with a crime. Paracha’s former lawyer Shelby Sullivan-Bennis said her client was beloved by fellow prisoners and guards, and became the “Uncle of Guantánamo.” There are 35 prisoners still languishing at the US Guantanamo Bay Naval Base (GITMO) located on occupied Cuban territory. Twenty of those are eligible for transfer and three are eligible for review.

