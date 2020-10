Por Democracy Now

President has authorized troops to shoot to kill protestors.

HAVANA TIMES – In Belarus, over 100,000 people marched through the streets of Minsk Sunday, braving police violence, as they called on President Alexander Lukashenko to resign. It was the 11th successive Sunday of protests since Lukashenko claimed victory in an election that opponents say was rigged.

Protesters have launched a nationwide general strike today backed by opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who went into exile in neighboring Lithuania in August.

