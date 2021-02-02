Oregon Decriminalizes Low-Level Possession of All Drugs

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Oregon, a voter-approved ballot measure went into effect Monday. It becomes the first US state to decriminalize low-level possession of all drugs. Oregon will use the savings from reduced prison time to fund crime prevention and addiction treatment programs.

Drug Policy Alliance director Kassandra Frederique wrote, “Today, the first domino of our cruel and inhumane war on drugs has fallen. It sets off what we expect to be a cascade of other efforts centering on health over criminalization.”

