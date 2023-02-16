Ortega Deletes Citizenship & Confiscates 94 More Nicaraguans

On the order of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, Appeals Court Judge Ernesto Rodríguez Mejía reads the ruling. Photo: Taken from the official 19 Digital website

The list includes the director of Confidencial, Carlos F. Chamorro, Bishop Silvio Baez; authors Sergio Ramirez and Gioconda Belli and human rights icon Vilma Nuñez

By Confidencial

HAVANA TIMES – The Ortega dictatorship deprived another 94 Nicaraguans of their nationality and citizenship rights “perpetually”, on Wednesday. On orders of the country’s ruling couple, they were accused by the Public Ministry of the fabricated crime of “treason”, by Managua criminal court judges.

They had already made the same accusation and stripped the nationality of 222 political prisoners released from jails and exiled on February 9th.

In addition, it was ordered to “immobilize and confiscate in favor of the State of Nicaragua all real estate and companies that the new defendants have registered in their favor, either in their personal capacity, or of legal persons or companies in which they participate as partners, to answer for the crimes committed.”

The list includes the director of Confidencial, Carlos Fernando Chamorro, and his wife, Desiree Elizondo; the auxiliary bishop of Managua, Silvio Baez; the president of the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights, Vilma Núñez; the writers Sergio Ramírez and Gioconda Belli; the former commander of the National Directorate of the FSLN in the eighties, Luis Carrion; the ex-guerrilla Monica Baltodano; former Foreign Minister Norman Caldera; the former ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS), Arturo McFields; ex-prosecutor Yader Morazan, and ex-deputy Eliseo Nuñez Morales, among others.

This is the complete list, in the order of official publication:

1. Javier Ramón Meléndez Quiñonez

2. Salvador Stadthagen Icaza

3. Rosalía del Carmen Gutiérrez Huete de Miller

4. Roberto Bendaña McEwan

5. Eddy Acevedo Sánchez

6. Alexa Zamora Arana

7. Camilo de Castro Belli

8. Roberto José Soza Téllez

9. Francisco José Somarriba Mendoza

10. Vicente Martínez Bermúdez

11. Claudia León York

12. Luis Fernando Carrión Cruz

13. Desiree Guadalupe Elizondo Cabrera

14. Héctor Ernesto Mairena

15. Jesús Adolfo Téfel Amador

16. Ana Otilia Quirós Viquez

17. Cristian Ernesto Medina Sandino

18. Sofia Isabel Montenegro Alarcón

19. Azahalia Isabel Solís Román

20. Erick Mauricio Díaz Fernández

21. Juan Enrique Sáenz Navarrete

22. Edipcia Juliana Dubón Castro

23. Dulce María Porras Aguilar

24. Silvia Nadine Gutiérrez Pinto

25. Vilma Núñez Ruiz

26. Uriel de Jesús Pineda Quinteros

27. Guillermo Gonzalo Carrión Maradiaga

28. Luciano Rafael García Mejía

29. Álvaro José Leiva Sánchez

30. Juan Francisco Zeledón Montenegro

31. Haydée Isabel Castillo Flores

32. Mónica Salvadora Baltodano Marcenaro

33. Mónica Augusta López Baltodano

34. Julio César López Campos

35. Francisca Ramirez Torrez

36.Humberto Antonio Belli Pereira

37. Gioconda Maria Belli Pereira

38. Elvira Auxiliadora Cuadra Lira

39. Federico José Sacasa Patiño

40. Mangel José Hernández Rivera Carmella

41. Maria Rogers Ambur / Kitty Monterrey

42. Irlanda Ondina Jérez Barrera

43. Eliseo Fabio Núñez Morales

44. Norman José Caldera Cardenal

45. Gerardo José Baltodano Cantarero

46. Álvaro Jesús Somoza Urcuyo

47. Silvio José Báez Ortega

48. Berta Adelma Valle Otero

49. Rafael Enrique Solís Cerda

50. Carlos Adolfo Zeledón Montenegro

51. Arturo Mcfields Yescas

52. Yader Alfonso Morazán Flores

53. Ligia Ivette Gómez

54. Issa Moisés Hassan Morales

55. Jimmy Alfredo Guevara Hernández

56. Pablo Manuel Martínez Ruiz

57. Joao Ismael Maldonado Bermúdez

58. Marvin Ariel Aguirre Tinoco

59. Josué Santiago Alvarez Rojas

60. Ricardo Javier Conrado Mojica

61. Roberto José Álvarez Rojas

62. Lenin Rojas Medrano

63. Rodolfo Antonio Rojas Arburola

64. Oscar Ricardo Rojas Campos

65. Pio Humberto Arellano Molina

66. Cristian Josué Mendoza Fernández

67. Bosco René Martínez Martinez

68. Héctor Armando Morales

69. Cristian Rodrigo Fajardo Caballero

70. Zayda Yunieth Hernández

71. Harving Salvador Padilla

72. Edwin Heriberto Román Calderón

73. Gema Serrano Morales

74. Luis Manuel Chavarría Galeano

75. Jennifer Tatiana Ortiz Castillo

76. Lucia Agustina Pineda Ubau

77. Patricia Amanda Orozco Andrade

78. Wilfredo Ernesto Miranda Aburto

79. Manuel Díaz Morales

80. Alvaro Valentin Navarro

81. José David Quintana García

82. Aníbal Enrique Toruño Jirón

83. Santiago Antonio Aburto Ovando

84. Mario Medal

85. Roberto Danilo Samcam Ruiz

86. Pablo Emilio Cuevas Mendoza

87. Juan Carlos Gutiérrez Soto

88. Danny Ariel Ramírez Ayerdis

89. Jorge Leonel Mairena Sánchez

90. Sergio Ramírez Mercado

91. Carlos Fernando Chamorro Barrios

92. Amaru Ruiz Alemán

93. Mardel Salvador Orozco Ramirez

94. Uriel Antonio Vallejo

The presiding magistrate of the Court, Ernesto Rodríguez Mejía, read the resolutions in which additional penalties of absolute disqualification from holding public office, exercising public office on behalf of or at the service of the State of Nicaragua were also imposed, as well as holding positions of popular election and the loss of their citizen rights in perpetuity, respectively.

In addition, “the defendants” were declared “fugitives from justice,” according to Rodríguez.

