Ortega Deletes Citizenship & Confiscates 94 More Nicaraguans
The list includes the director of Confidencial, Carlos F. Chamorro, Bishop Silvio Baez; authors Sergio Ramirez and Gioconda Belli and human rights icon Vilma Nuñez
HAVANA TIMES – The Ortega dictatorship deprived another 94 Nicaraguans of their nationality and citizenship rights “perpetually”, on Wednesday. On orders of the country’s ruling couple, they were accused by the Public Ministry of the fabricated crime of “treason”, by Managua criminal court judges.
They had already made the same accusation and stripped the nationality of 222 political prisoners released from jails and exiled on February 9th.
In addition, it was ordered to “immobilize and confiscate in favor of the State of Nicaragua all real estate and companies that the new defendants have registered in their favor, either in their personal capacity, or of legal persons or companies in which they participate as partners, to answer for the crimes committed.”
The list includes the director of Confidencial, Carlos Fernando Chamorro, and his wife, Desiree Elizondo; the auxiliary bishop of Managua, Silvio Baez; the president of the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights, Vilma Núñez; the writers Sergio Ramírez and Gioconda Belli; the former commander of the National Directorate of the FSLN in the eighties, Luis Carrion; the ex-guerrilla Monica Baltodano; former Foreign Minister Norman Caldera; the former ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS), Arturo McFields; ex-prosecutor Yader Morazan, and ex-deputy Eliseo Nuñez Morales, among others.
This is the complete list, in the order of official publication:
- 1. Javier Ramón Meléndez Quiñonez
- 2. Salvador Stadthagen Icaza
- 3. Rosalía del Carmen Gutiérrez Huete de Miller
- 4. Roberto Bendaña McEwan
- 5. Eddy Acevedo Sánchez
- 6. Alexa Zamora Arana
- 7. Camilo de Castro Belli
- 8. Roberto José Soza Téllez
- 9. Francisco José Somarriba Mendoza
- 10. Vicente Martínez Bermúdez
- 11. Claudia León York
- 12. Luis Fernando Carrión Cruz
- 13. Desiree Guadalupe Elizondo Cabrera
- 14. Héctor Ernesto Mairena
- 15. Jesús Adolfo Téfel Amador
- 16. Ana Otilia Quirós Viquez
- 17. Cristian Ernesto Medina Sandino
- 18. Sofia Isabel Montenegro Alarcón
- 19. Azahalia Isabel Solís Román
- 20. Erick Mauricio Díaz Fernández
- 21. Juan Enrique Sáenz Navarrete
- 22. Edipcia Juliana Dubón Castro
- 23. Dulce María Porras Aguilar
- 24. Silvia Nadine Gutiérrez Pinto
- 25. Vilma Núñez Ruiz
- 26. Uriel de Jesús Pineda Quinteros
- 27. Guillermo Gonzalo Carrión Maradiaga
- 28. Luciano Rafael García Mejía
- 29. Álvaro José Leiva Sánchez
- 30. Juan Francisco Zeledón Montenegro
- 31. Haydée Isabel Castillo Flores
- 32. Mónica Salvadora Baltodano Marcenaro
- 33. Mónica Augusta López Baltodano
- 34. Julio César López Campos
- 35. Francisca Ramirez Torrez
- 36.Humberto Antonio Belli Pereira
- 37. Gioconda Maria Belli Pereira
- 38. Elvira Auxiliadora Cuadra Lira
- 39. Federico José Sacasa Patiño
- 40. Mangel José Hernández Rivera Carmella
- 41. Maria Rogers Ambur / Kitty Monterrey
- 42. Irlanda Ondina Jérez Barrera
- 43. Eliseo Fabio Núñez Morales
- 44. Norman José Caldera Cardenal
- 45. Gerardo José Baltodano Cantarero
- 46. Álvaro Jesús Somoza Urcuyo
- 47. Silvio José Báez Ortega
- 48. Berta Adelma Valle Otero
- 49. Rafael Enrique Solís Cerda
- 50. Carlos Adolfo Zeledón Montenegro
- 51. Arturo Mcfields Yescas
- 52. Yader Alfonso Morazán Flores
- 53. Ligia Ivette Gómez
- 54. Issa Moisés Hassan Morales
- 55. Jimmy Alfredo Guevara Hernández
- 56. Pablo Manuel Martínez Ruiz
- 57. Joao Ismael Maldonado Bermúdez
- 58. Marvin Ariel Aguirre Tinoco
- 59. Josué Santiago Alvarez Rojas
- 60. Ricardo Javier Conrado Mojica
- 61. Roberto José Álvarez Rojas
- 62. Lenin Rojas Medrano
- 63. Rodolfo Antonio Rojas Arburola
- 64. Oscar Ricardo Rojas Campos
- 65. Pio Humberto Arellano Molina
- 66. Cristian Josué Mendoza Fernández
- 67. Bosco René Martínez Martinez
- 68. Héctor Armando Morales
- 69. Cristian Rodrigo Fajardo Caballero
- 70. Zayda Yunieth Hernández
- 71. Harving Salvador Padilla
- 72. Edwin Heriberto Román Calderón
- 73. Gema Serrano Morales
- 74. Luis Manuel Chavarría Galeano
- 75. Jennifer Tatiana Ortiz Castillo
- 76. Lucia Agustina Pineda Ubau
- 77. Patricia Amanda Orozco Andrade
- 78. Wilfredo Ernesto Miranda Aburto
- 79. Manuel Díaz Morales
- 80. Alvaro Valentin Navarro
- 81. José David Quintana García
- 82. Aníbal Enrique Toruño Jirón
- 83. Santiago Antonio Aburto Ovando
- 84. Mario Medal
- 85. Roberto Danilo Samcam Ruiz
- 86. Pablo Emilio Cuevas Mendoza
- 87. Juan Carlos Gutiérrez Soto
- 88. Danny Ariel Ramírez Ayerdis
- 89. Jorge Leonel Mairena Sánchez
- 90. Sergio Ramírez Mercado
- 91. Carlos Fernando Chamorro Barrios
- 92. Amaru Ruiz Alemán
- 93. Mardel Salvador Orozco Ramirez
- 94. Uriel Antonio Vallejo
The presiding magistrate of the Court, Ernesto Rodríguez Mejía, read the resolutions in which additional penalties of absolute disqualification from holding public office, exercising public office on behalf of or at the service of the State of Nicaragua were also imposed, as well as holding positions of popular election and the loss of their citizen rights in perpetuity, respectively.
In addition, “the defendants” were declared “fugitives from justice,” according to Rodríguez.