Ortega-Murillo Regime Banishes Journalist Marcos Medina

Marcos Medina, screenshot

By Confidencial

HAVANA TIMES – Journalist Marcos Medina reported that Nicaraguan Immigration Office denied him and his family entry into the country after they were on vacation in the United States.

The journalist who directs the Fuentes Confiables platform and is director of the Seis En Punto news program of Radio Corporación said that the airline in which he would travel to Nicaragua notified him that he could not board the flight due to orders from the Nicaraguan immigration authorities, a pattern repeated in numerous cases of citizens exiled by the dictatorship.

Medina, who was also press officer for Channel 12 TV, recalled that he has been the victim of harassment by the Ortega regime for reporting on the 2018 protests.

