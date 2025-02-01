Ortega Swears In 2,500 Paramilitaries in Rivas, Nicaragua

there are now 18,000 of these hooded “volantary police”

Hooded paramilitaries were sworn in as volunteer police officers in Rivas, Nicaragua. Photo: Council of Communication and Citizenship

According to Bosco Castillo, the hooded paramilitaries are willing to defend the regime “until their last breath” and reaffirmed their loyalty to Ortega-Murillo.

By 100% Noticias

HAVANA TIMES – The regime of Daniel Ortega swore in 2,500 hooded paramilitaries in Rivas under the title of “volunteer police,” according to the pro-government Channel 4, bringing the number of active personnel in Nicaragua in recent weeks to over 18,000.

The ceremony was led by Bosco Castillo, presented solely as a “political secretary,” just as had occurred days earlier in Granada. This marks the second time the official has been seen presiding over a similar event, which appears to be designed to encourage Sandinista loyalists.

During his speech before the hooded individuals, Castillo delivered an address full of loyalty to the regime, overflowing with praise, and expressing disdain for the opposition, whom he labeled “traitors” and linked to the “2018 coup attempt.”

“Our victories are our heritage, just as the ultimate victory, the final and eternal one, over the traitorous coup plotters of 2018—because they could not and will never be able to defeat the Sandinista Front. Here stand the brave men and women who today swear in as volunteer police officers,” he declared.

According to Castillo, the hooded paramilitaries are ready to defend “peace until their last breath” because “peace is not to be played with.” He emphasized that “the enemies of the people remain the same” and, with fervor, proclaimed: “We will always prevail because we are a people conscious of our victories and, above all, of our absolute loyalty to our commander (Daniel) and comrade Rosario.”

Bosco Castillo, former coordinator of the Sandinista Youth (the repressive youth arm of the Sandinista National Liberation Front – FSLN), also served as Minister of Youth until April 2022.

In August 2024, Castillo was appointed rector of the National Agrarian University (UNA), a position he will hold until December 2027. Additionally, he serves as political secretary for Rivas.

While Castillo slightly adjusted his rhetoric, the same cannot be said for the police chief. The swearing-in ceremony in Rivas was led by National Police Chief Francisco Díaz, the Orterga/Murillo in-law who is sanctioned as a repressor by the United States. Díaz introduced the new members of this paramilitary police force with a repetitive message.

First published in Spanish by 100% Noticias and translated and published in English by Havana Times.

