Ortega Visits Cuba Says His Political Prisoners are Criminals

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, Daniel Ortega, Miguel Diaz Canel and Ortega’s son Rafael Ortega Murillo. Screenshot 14-12-2021

The ALBA Summit is one of the few international activities that Ortega attends. This year he traveled with his son Rafael Ortega Murillo

By La Prensa

HAVANA TIMES – On Tuesday, Daniel Ortega, ruled out releasing political prisoners in Nicaragua, he assures that they committed the crimes of terrorism, terrorist financing, and money laundering during the context of the 2018 anti-government protests.

Ortega arrived at dawn on Tuesday, December 14, in Cuba, to participate in the XX Summit of the Bolivarian Alternative for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP), according to official media reports.

According to information from El 19 Digital, Ortega was received by Gustavo Daniel, the Foreign Ministry official for Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean.

The ALBA Summits are one of the few international activities that Ortega attends. This year he traveled with his son Rafael Ortega Murillo, and the meeting also has the participation of Venezuelan dictator, Nicolás Maduro, the president of Bolivia, Luis Arce and the prime ministers of Grenada, Keith Mitchell, and of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, among others.

The points to be debated

In the framework of the 17th anniversary of ALBA-TCP, the central points for the meeting to be discussed by the Heads of State and Government are cooperation, solidarity, independence, and sovereignty of the regional forum. While the Executive Secretary of the integration body, Sacha Llorenti, said that the Summit will also address the issue of interference, and as well as “the illegal economic, financial and commercial sanctions that the United States imposes on the peoples of the region.”

“At this summit we will talk about integration, unity and the challenges that lie ahead. And of course we will be honoring the legacy of (Hugo) Chávez and Fidel (Castro),” expressed Miguel Díaz-Canel, host of the Summit, in a brief message on his Twitter account.

The summit will conclude with a visit to the recently inaugurated Fidel Castro center and a reception at the Havana Convention Center.

Alba was created in 2004 by the late president of Venezuela, Hugo Chávez, and former president of Cuba, Fidel Castro, as an alternative to the Free Trade Area of ​​the Americas (FTAA), promoted at the time by the United States.

The countries that make up the bloc are: Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Dominica, Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Saint Lucia.

Read more news here on Havana Times.